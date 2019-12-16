Georgia police: Child, teen wounded in school feud shooting

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say investigators are trying to determine who shot and wounded a child and a teenager outside a home over the weekend.

Police spokesman James White said the 11-year-old and the 18-year-old were both shot twice in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood on Saturday night.

White said the 11-year-old boy suffered a wound to his leg, and the 18-year-old had gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm. He added that both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

Investigators told news outlets on Sunday the victims are related, and were with members of a group involved in an ongoing feud with students at school.