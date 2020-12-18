Georgia plans detailed for COVID vaccine rollout

(WJBF) – Georgia’s Department of Health has released an outline regarding COVID-19 vaccine plans, including shipments and distribution.

State Department of Health: Key Points

  • Georgia has received 22,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine (overall 84,000 for GA)
  • 60,000 doses are being sent from Pfizer directly to providers by end of day
  • Phase 1: healthcare workers, residents and staff of long term care facilities
  • Long-term care facilities are working with CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine starting 12/28
  • Future vaccine shipments will be weekly
  • Moderna will begin shipping next week after FDA approval
  • Shipments will be sent directly to enrolled providers (174,000 doses of Moderna)

GEORGIA VACCINE ROLLOUT PHASES

  •  PHASE 1A: HEALTH CARE WORKERS, LONG TERM FACILITIES
  • PHASE 1B: FIRST RESPONDERS, TEACHERS, COURT EMPLOYEES, NUCLEAR POWER PLANT WORKERS
  • PHASE 1C: ADULTS 65+ AND THEIR CAREGIVERS
  • PHASE 2: HOMELESS SHELTERS, DORMS, JAILS, PEOPLE 31-54
  • PHASE 3: BARBERS/HAIR STYLISTS, BARTENDERS, RESTAURANT WORKERS, YOUNG ADULTS 18-30
  • PHASE 4: ALL GEORGIANS, CHILDREN (AFTER PEDIACTRIC APPROVAL)

