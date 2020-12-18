Georgia plans detailed for COVID vaccine rollout

(WJBF) – Georgia’s Department of Health has released an outline regarding COVID-19 vaccine plans, including shipments and distribution.
State Department of Health: Key Points
- Georgia has received 22,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine (overall 84,000 for GA)
- 60,000 doses are being sent from Pfizer directly to providers by end of day
- Phase 1: healthcare workers, residents and staff of long term care facilities
- Long-term care facilities are working with CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine starting 12/28
- Future vaccine shipments will be weekly
- Moderna will begin shipping next week after FDA approval
- Shipments will be sent directly to enrolled providers (174,000 doses of Moderna)
GEORGIA VACCINE ROLLOUT PHASES
- PHASE 1A: HEALTH CARE WORKERS, LONG TERM FACILITIES
- PHASE 1B: FIRST RESPONDERS, TEACHERS, COURT EMPLOYEES, NUCLEAR POWER PLANT WORKERS
- PHASE 1C: ADULTS 65+ AND THEIR CAREGIVERS
- PHASE 2: HOMELESS SHELTERS, DORMS, JAILS, PEOPLE 31-54
- PHASE 3: BARBERS/HAIR STYLISTS, BARTENDERS, RESTAURANT WORKERS, YOUNG ADULTS 18-30
- PHASE 4: ALL GEORGIANS, CHILDREN (AFTER PEDIACTRIC APPROVAL)
