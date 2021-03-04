Georgia moving to repeal citizen’s arrest after Arbery death

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia has moved closer to possible repeal of an 1863 law that lets private citizens make an arrest, more than a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was a Black man chased down by white men who said they suspected he had committed a crime.

Prosecutors said Arbery was merely out jogging when he was shot.

The House bill won unanimous backing from the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday and could soon advance to a House floor vote.

It would remove from Georgia law the broad powers granted to ordinary citizens to make arrests.

Three men have been charged with murder in Arbery’s death.