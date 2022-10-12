VIENNA, Ga. (WJBF) — The mayor of a small southwest Georgia town is being credited for saving a woman and her children from being struck by a train.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the town of Vienna, approximately 30 minutes east of Americus. A black SUV driven by 26-year-old Rodreka Morgan and containing her children had stalled on the tracks.

Investigators said a passing by motorist, later identified as the town’s mayor Eddie Daniels, and was able to get Morgan and her kids out of the car just in time before the train struck the vehicle.

Just as he was getting the last of Morgan’s children out of the car, investigators say the train struck the SUV. Daniels received minor injuries from the impact of the train and flying debris, while Morgan and her children managed to escape unscathed.

“I’m out here just doing God’s work, that’s what we’re supposed to do. And they told me I was a hero I said I don’t feel like a hero, just feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, what the people elected me to do,” Daniels told ABC affiliate WALB-TV.

Georgia State Patrol took over the investigation. Investigators determined that Morgan had alcohol in her system and she was charged with DUI and multiple counts of child endangerment.