SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia man will spend over two years in prison for assaulting two law enforcement officers during the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Kevin Creek, 47, of Alpharetta, pleaded guilty last December to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. He was sentenced Monday in Washington to 27 months in prison, followed by 12 months of supervised release. Creek must pay $2,000 in restitution as well.

According to court documents, in the West Terrace area of the Capitol, Creek struck the hand of a Metropolitan Police Department officer, then pushed and kicked a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

According to the Justice Department, Creek is one of over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement in connection to the Capitol breach.