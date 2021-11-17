Georgia man pleads guilty to possession of of 1,106 grams of cocaine and 990 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A McDonough man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in front of U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on Nov. 15

Law enforcement observed Eddie Houston, 43, conducting an exchange with a man a drugstore in Stone Mountain, Ga. In Feb. 2020. Officers arrested him in possession of 1,106 grams of cocaine and 990 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division says this is part of a larger trend. “The distribution of methamphetamine continues to ravage many communities across the country,” said Murphy in a news release. “Southwest Georgia and elsewhere are much safer because these drug traffickers have been removed from the streets.”

Law enforcement officials say this case shows their commitment to getting drugs off the streets. “This investigation illustrates that drug trafficking at any level will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia. It is paramount that violators of drug laws be held accountable.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is fully committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds in a news release.

“The efforts of the local, state and federal agencies involved are evident of the commitment to addressing crime in our neighborhoods. We will continue to use all resources available to remove those persons and groups intent on enabling the drug culture to exist and flourish within our community,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley in a news release.

Houston is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to a maximum life sentence, and there is no parole in the federal system.