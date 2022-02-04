Georgia man pleads guilty in prison telephone scam

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (AP) – A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to scamming people in Louisiana while he was held in a Georgia prison.

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release Thursday that 32-year-old Andre Deaveon Reese, of Atlanta, entered the plea to one count of wire fraud conspiracy.

He says evidence shows that while serving time in Georgia’s Autry State Prison in 2015,

Reese participated in a scheme to tell victims they had failed to appear for jury duty and would be arrested unless they paid a fine.

The scheme continued through July 2020.