Georgia man killed in propane tank explosion

ZEBULON, Ga. (WRBL) – An explosion has claimed the life of a Georgia man. The man was inside his home with propane tanks at the time of the deadly explosion.

According to John F. King, Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Kevin Lee Botsford, age 56, was killed in the accidental explosion in Zebulon on Tuesday.

King says the explosion, which was reported by a neighbor, happened at a duplex located in the 5300 block of Highway 19.

King’s body was found by firefighters who responded to the scene. The body was in a lounge chair in the home.

“Investigators discovered four different 20-pound propane tanks at the scene of the fire,” said Commissioner King. “Unfortunately, the heater was too close to combustible materials and that led to this deadly accident.”

King says during the winter season, it is crucial that Georgians follow fire safety tips issued by the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

King’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for official identification