Georgia man arrested for making threats to attack the White House
ATLANTA, GA (AP) - Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man they say was planning to attack the White House.
An FBI agent's affidavit says 21-year-old Hasher Jallal Taheb of Cumming was arrested in a sting Wednesday after he traded his car for weapons. He's charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building owned by the U.S. using fire or an explosive.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak says Taheb planned to use an improvised explosive device and anti-tank rocket. The affidavit says Taheb planned to die in the attack.
The affidavit says local law enforcement contacted the FBI in March after getting a tip from a member of the community. The tipster said Taheb had become radicalized, changed his name and planned to travel abroad.
