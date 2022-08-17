COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators say a metro Atlanta man claimed he was both a real estate agent and a police officer in order to avoid being arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and criminal trespassing.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, investigators say Jared Randall Spencer told them that he was employed as a police officer with the Marietta Police Department. The person who called police said Spencer identified himself as a Cobb County police officer. Spencer also claimed to be a real estate agent.

According to records from the Georgia Real Estate Commission, Spencer was not licensed as a real estate agent. Spencer was also not employed with either Marietta Police Department or Cobb County Police Department.

In addition to the original charges, Spencer was also charged with felony impersonating a police officer and obstruction of justice. He has reportedly since been released from jail on bond.