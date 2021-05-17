Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan not seeking reelection

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan has announced that he does not plan on seeking re-election in 2022.

Duncan was elected to the position in November 2018.

“It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform. The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less. I look forward to working with the Senate during the upcoming Redistricting special session this fall and the 2022 legislative session starting in January,” said Duncan.

Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VRkqd7P0P2 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 17, 2021

The Lt. Governor states that he will be working to build an organization called GOP 2.0, with a focus to “heal” and “rebuild” the party through conservative policies, genuine empathy and a respectful tone.

“The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017,” Duncan said. “Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party – a GOP 2.0.”