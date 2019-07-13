Georgia Lottery raises record $1.2 billion for education

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Lottery is reporting record-breaking annual profits used to pay for educational programs.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says in a news release that the lottery transferred more than $1.2 billion into the state’s account that funds HOPE scholarships and free pre-kindergarten for 4 year olds. The profits are for the 2019 fiscal year that ended June 30.

Kemp said it’s the largest transfer of funds for education in the lottery’s 26-year history. The lottery has raised more than $21 billion total for education programs during that time.

Kemp said the news marks “a record-breaking investment in our students, workforce, and economy.”

State officials said it’s the fourth consecutive year that Georgia Lottery profits have exceeded $1 billion.