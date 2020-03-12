Live Now
Georgia leaders put 2020 session on hold until further notice due to safety concerns

ATLANTA (WJBF) – State leaders at the Georgia capitol will put the 2020 session on hold after Friday.

Thursday is crossover day, meaning it is the last day for bills in the senate to be passed and go to the house and vice versa.

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Rolston have announced
that Friday will be the last day of session until further notice.

They say they are concerned about public safety and will suspend session after Friday which is day 29. State leaders have 11 more days, with a total of 40 days, to pass a balanced budget.

No word on when the 2020 session will resume.

Both houses did approve $100-million dollars in reserve funds to combat the coronavirus.

