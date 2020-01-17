Georgia lawmakers,civic leaders spoke on MLK’s legacy and unveiled a new voting rights exhibit.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The third Monday of January is when the country takes a moment to reflect the life and legacy of the late Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

A slew of events are slated across Georgia to pay homage to the civil rights icon.

Earlier today at the Georgia State Capitol, lawmakers and civic leaders spoke about the King’s legacy and also unveiled a new voting rights exhibit.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, reports from our Georgia Capitol Newsroom.

A packed house packed with emotions as lawmakers and civic leaders coming together to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King.

This year would have been his 91st birthday — and many folks who spoke here say they are inspired and want to make sure his vision, his dedication for civil rights justice continues.

And that Martin Luther King Day is not just a day off but a day on to learn those lessons and move not only Georgia forward but also move this country forward in the right direction.

We heard from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Lieutenant Governor as well as his daughter Bernice King who says there is much more that needs to be done to engage our citizens.

Emanuel jones Chairperson MLK Jr. Advisory Council

“I hope a hundred years from now that our society becomes more inclusive so that all people can participate in society regardless of where they came and not just participate but be able to benefit from it equitably and fairly.”

Also unveiled at the Georgia State Capitol an exhibit on voting rights and civic engagement showcasing the changes in Georgia’s history on voting rights going all the way back to Women’s Suffrage to the Civil Rights Movement — a need to learn from yesterday to move this state forward in the future.

Dr. Bernice king — Martin Luther King Jr’s youngest daughter — says The King Center will conduct training on Georgia’s new voting machines, and Ebeneezer Baptist Church will hold a day of service offering showers, haircuts, and lunches and clean clothes to those who need it.

