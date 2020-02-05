Georgia lawmakers take unexpected two week break to work on budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An unscheduled two-week break for Georgia lawmakers. State House and Senate leaders announcing today both chambers will adjourn until February 18th in order to work on the State’s budget.

During the recess, House budget subcommittees will continue to meet to come up with a solution to the state’s budget.

Some lawmakers say they want to know why the governor wants 200-million dollars in cuts this year and another 300-million in cuts next year, when revenues are way up.

Rep Wayne Howard said, “We have a budget that’s at an all-time high, $1.5 Billion increase in revenue. And it’s not like the revenue has dropped. Our revenue is up, so if the revenue is up and you’re cutting vulnerable, crucial services, then we should be able to fix it.”

