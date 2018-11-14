Georgia lawmakers allocating funds for areas hardest hit by Hurricane Michael
ATLANTA (WJBF) - Georgia state lawmakers are back in Atlanta for a 5-day legislative session called by Governor Deal.
State representatives and state senators gathered at the capitol to discuss two specific items: First, allocating 270 million dollars in relief funding to the areas of Georgia hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.
Tuesday the legislative bodies convened and established rules -- but one legislator says that it's important that representatives from all over Georgia work together to support that recovery
"Some of the areas in the hardsest hit part of Georgia, those people need help. And if it takes legislation for the state to send resources, we should do that. It's them today, but it could be us tomorrow," said Representative Wayne Howard of Augusta.
Also on the agenda, making official the jet fuel tax break that Governor Deal extended by Executive Order in July.
