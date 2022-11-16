ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) has died at 68 years old.

According to the House, his wife and children were near his side as he passed away. His cause of death has not been immediately provided, but Atlanta TV station WAGA-TV reports that Ralston did not seek another run as House Speaker for the upcoming legislative term due to health issues.

Ralston, as the 73rd House Speaker, was the longest currently serving state house speaker in the country taking the post in 2010. His congressional district included Fannin, Gilmer, and portions of Dawson County.

According to state constitution, Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones (R-Milton) will become Georgia’s 74th Speaker of the House for the remainder of the term, which ends in January.

Funeral arrangements are pending.