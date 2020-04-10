Georgia hospitals to receive nearly $800 Million to help fight COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler announced $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will be given to Georgia hospitals and health care workers enrolled in Medicare. This money will be used to treat COVID-19 patients and help in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Georgia’s medical providers are currently on the frontlines of one of the most serious public health emergencies in our nation’s history. This crisis has put severe financial strain on local hospitals, and many in rural areas are quickly running out of cash for supplies and payroll. This funding will help stabilize hospitals across our state so providers can stay focused on what matters most: the health and safety of their patients.” Senator David Perdue

“Our first and main line of defense against the coronavirus is our hospitals, health care facilities and medical professionals. This funding is critical to supporting those on the front lines and keeping Georgians safe and healthy. This is a direct result of our work to pass the CARES Act in Congress and I remain committed to doing everything in my power to get our state the resources it needs throughout this crisis.” Senator Kelly Loeffler.

The CARES Act included $100 billion in funding to reimburse hospitals for the care of COVID-19 patients, to make up for lost revenue for canceling elective surgeries and other procedures.

The $792 million being given to Georgia is a part of the $30 billion in CARES Act funding being released today by HHS. Perdue and Loeffler wrote a letter last week urging HHS to think of rural hospitals when delivering funding.