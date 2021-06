GREENVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wants Congress to consider possible sanctions against China if it’s determined the virus was leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, as many have speculated since the start of the pandemic.

"I will be partnering up with my colleagues in the House and the Senate to introduce sanctions against China," he said. "If China doesn't help the international community and cooperate with the international community about where the virus came from, we will sanction them."