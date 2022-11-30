HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A west Georgia high school teacher was indicted on a sexual battery charge following a state investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched students.

According to media outlets, 69-year-old James Steel of Leesburg, Ga. was being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the Hamilton, Ga. Police Department asked them to investigate the allegations.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Steel on November 14 on one count of sexual battery involving a minor under the age of 16.

ABC affiliate WTVM reports that Steel remains in a Harris County Jail. He was placed on administrative leave and removed from contact with students following the initial allegations against him. He has reportedly been a teacher at Harris County High School since 2018.