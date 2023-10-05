GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, is helping high school seniors decide on where to attend college.

Thursday morning, he announced a new initiative entitled “Georgia MATCH” and it’s a first of its kind in the nation.

All students will receive a letter with a list of state schools they’re eligible for based on their 11th grade HOPE, GPA, and freshman index score.

The major announcement was made during the inagural ‘Governor’s Workforce Summit’.

Letters will start going out to 120-thousand high schoolers in Georgia, starting next week.

Read the entire release below: