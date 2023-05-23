GEORGIA (WJBF) New research shows that Georgia has the second highest resignation rate of all 50 states.

With a resignation rate of 33 per 1,000 people and a total of 366,000 resignations in just mid 2023 alone.

Workforce management platform TimeForge analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine the rate of resignations across all major industries and in each state across the US.

Studies also show that Georgia has the industry with the highest average resignation rate is accommodation and food with nearly double the average resignation rate seen across all industries and leisure and hospitality come in second, with retail in third.

Top 10 states with the highest resignation rate per 1,000 people:

Alaska – 34

Wyoming – 34

Georgia – 33

Louisiana – 32

Kentucky – 31

Arkansas -30

Montana – 30

Tennessee – 30

Colorado – 29

Delaware – 29

