AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Governor’s Highway Safety Association is partnering with Lyft to give people planning to drink alcohol during New Years Eve a way to get home safely.

“It’s very important because we have innocent people that haven’t been drinking and driving trying to get home to family and someone that’s out drinking and driving and hit someone, innocent life,” said Korey Hurts, Hurts Transportation LLC.

The Governors Office of Highway Safety has been awarded a $20,000 grant to fund ride credits for Lyft account holders during New Year’s. If you’re out drinking alcohol, you can use this discount code (GAGOHS2023) in the Lyft app to receive a one time $20 ride credit.

“What we’re trying do is give people a really safe decision by choosing to go with the sober driver ride: a cab or a ride share and if they have a Lyft account they can use that,” said Robert Hydrick, Governor’s Highway Safety Association.

Local shuttle businesses in the area are joining in, hoping to help stop people from drinking and driving.

“Try to do as much as we can to get a lot of people who had been drinking and driving for the holidays. Get them to give us a call and we’ll come pick them up free of charge and take them where they need to go,” said Hurts.

Hurts says the goal is to prevent DUI crashes in Georgia, especially during the holidays. “All drunk driving deaths are preventable because they’re all caused by someone making the wrong decision to drink and drive when they’re under the limit. And that’s the whole goal here is people take advantage and if people don’t drink and drive we have no one killed in DUI crashes and that’s the goal” said Hydrick.

The Lyft ride share credit is only available between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting New Years Eve.