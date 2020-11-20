Georgia Governor Kemp to give remarks on 2020 election results at 5pm

ATLANTA (WJBF) – On Friday, Governor Kemp will provide remarks via live-stream regarding an update on the 2020 election in Georgia.
The remarks are set to be streamed at 5 p.m.
We’ll have a replay of the event shortly after it concludes.
