ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a statement on the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
The former First Lady died Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia. This comes two days after she entered hospice care.
“Marty, the girls, and I join all Georgians and the entire nation in mourning the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
A proud native Georgian, she had an indelible impact on our state and nation a a First Lady to both. Working alongside her husband, she championed mental health services and promoted the state she loved across the globe. Their marriage, spanning 77 years, stands as a testament to their enduring partnership. Like that marriage, her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best.
President Carter and his family are in our prayers as the world reflects on First Lady Carter’s storied life and the nation mourns her passing.”Gov. Brian Kemp.