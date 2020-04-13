Georgia Governor Kemp issues State of Emergency for severe weather damage

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency after severe overnight storms caused damage across Georgia.

“We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies – including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and Georgia Forestry Commission – are working hard to restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state,” said Governor Kemp. “This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms.”

Overnight, there were forty tornado warnings issued across the state.

Read Executive Order 04.13.20.01.

