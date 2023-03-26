ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency after a bout of severe weather across the state, this weekend.

“I have issued a State of Emergency order following the severe storms and tornadoes that struck this morning. As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted.”

“As severe weather continues in these and other parts of our state, we urge Georgians to be mindful of how they can best keep themselves and their families safe. Stay tuned to local news outlets and take necessary precautions throughout the day.”