Georgia Governor Kemp and House Speaker Ralston differ on stance on religious freedom legislation

ATLANTA (WJBF) - Tuesday is Govermor Kemp's first full day in office.

One issue where Speaker Ralston and Governor Kemp are seemingly divided -- so-called religious freedom legislation.

That was a big promise from Governor Kemp on the campaign trail, but the Speaker says, it's unnecessary drama that he won't support.

"That is a solution in search of a problem and the kind of issue that will divide us."

The LGBTQ community has often called such legislation discriminatory and Governor Deal vetoed a similar bill last year.

Governor Kemp will come together with the legislature on Thursday morning for his first state-of-the-state address.