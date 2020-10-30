GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady were recently exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Governor and First Lady are following Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines. The two have been tested for the coronavirus, and are now quarantining.
The Governor’s Office will release more details as they become available.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady quarantine after exposure to individual positive for COVID-19
- Daylight saving: Here’s when you need to set your clocks back
- One ref’s decision cost a Missouri man $1 million in fantasy football competition
- EXCLUSIVE | Bernie Sanders discusses Georgia being in play this election
- Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for coronavirus