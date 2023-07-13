GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, says they are going after gang recruiters and human traffickers – and bring assistance to the victims.

This legislative session was – lawmakers passed sb 44 – the street gang terrorism and prevention act – which the governor signed into law.

This new law adds a stricter penalty for gangs – with a 5-year minimum for recruitment and a 10-year minimum for gangs that recruit disabled individuals or minors under 17 into gangs.

The governor reiterated to criminals that if you go after our children, we will go after you.

Investigators say – often gangs target younger members – because the penalties are typically less severe and offer them money and a sense of belonging.

While the state is partnering with agencies like state patrol and the GBI, the governor says – like other industries – they are seeing a shortage of law enforcement officers – and are working on ways to reduce retention and have more officers to keep the streets safer.

Governor Kemp said, “The GBI Gang Task Force has investigated over 100 counties showing that this is – there are no geographic boundaries in our state. There are no boundaries for the GBI or AG Office either. We are going where the locals need it to go after street gangs.”

He said the state has increased the base salary for law enforcement by $6000 for the fiscal year 2024 budget – to prevent retention.