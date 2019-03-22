Georgia Governor and First Lady read to 2nd graders, speak on importance of reading

ATLANTA (WJBF) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the first lady kicked off Thursday morning by reading to a group of 2nd graders.

This was part of "AG Literacy Day" and the Kemps chose a book called "Can-Do Cow Kids."

The governor and first lady gave the students a little feedback about the importance of reading for any career.

Governor Kemp spoke about the importance of reading, saying...

"It's very important for you to learn how to read, no matter what you want to do, a farmer or rancher or nutritionist or a sports star...(MRS KEMP: or a Governor.) ... Well, I wouldn't suggest being a politician."