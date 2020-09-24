Georgia Gov. Kemp urging residents to participate in 2020 Census

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is urging all Georgians to participate in the 2020 Census.

The deadline to is just one week away.

Georgia ranks 47th in the country for participation.

The census determines how many lawmakers a state has in the House of Representatives.

It’s also connected to funding for Pre-K, Head Start, WIC, and SNAP.

CLICK HERE to respond to the 2020 Census.

