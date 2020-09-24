ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is urging all Georgians to participate in the 2020 Census.
The deadline to is just one week away.
Georgia ranks 47th in the country for participation.
The census determines how many lawmakers a state has in the House of Representatives.
It’s also connected to funding for Pre-K, Head Start, WIC, and SNAP.
CLICK HERE to respond to the 2020 Census.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Georgia Gov. Kemp urging residents to participate in 2020 Census
- Logtruck rollover on May Avenue in Lincolnton
- Child killed, 3 others injured in Oklahoma house explosion, officials say
- Aiken Fall Fest kicks off this October at fairgrounds
- Utility worker identified, killed in crash while helping restore power in Sally aftermath
- Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic
- ‘The most frustrating experience of my life,’ says finder of Forrest Fenn’s hidden treasure
- 870,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week