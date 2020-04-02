Georgia Gov. Kemp signs shelter in place order

(WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed the executive order for residents to shelter in place at home in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order will be effective beginning Friday, April 3rd, at 6:00 PM and expire Monday, April 13th, at 11:59 PM.

Residents are order to stay at home, taking every possible precaution to limit social interaction and prevent the spread of the virus.

Exceptions include:

Conducting or participating in Essential Services

Performing Necessary Travel

Are engaged in the performance of, or travel to and from, the performance of Minimum Basic Operations for a business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation, or organization not classified as Critical Infrastructure

Are part of the workforce for Critical Infrastructure and are actively engaged in the performance of, or travel to and from their respective employment.

The ‘Essential Services’ are limited to:

Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, such as food and supplies for household consumption and use, medical supplies or medication, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home or residence. Preference should be given to online ordering, home delivery, and curbside pick-up services wherever possible as opposed to in-store shopping.

Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical, behavioral health, or emergency services.

Engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as a minimum distance of 6 feet is maintated during such activities between all persons who are not occupants of the same house or residence.

View the guidance and FAQs for the executive order HERE.

You can read the full order by clicking HERE