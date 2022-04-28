AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven education bills into law.

Among those new laws is the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which means no information related to a student’s education can be withheld from the parent.

Georgia’s State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, says he believes this law will make public education more transparent.

“We have to make sure that we maintain and earn our public trust, and that means dealing with our parents. Like I said these are their children,” Superintendent Woods said.

Lynthia Ross, Chief Public Relations Officer for Richmond County School System, says Richmond County already provides student records upon request.

“The compliance with that is something the school system is already equipped and prepared to do. We’re already doing it,” Ross said.

House Bill 1084 was met with opposition. The law bans nine race related concepts from being taught in the classroom.

“As part of our training and ongoing development of our teachers, we work with them so that they understand and know the curriculum requirements that are set forth by the state of Georgia. As long as they’re following those things, we will very easily be able to comply with that law,” Ross said.

“For me as a teacher and even a superintendent, I looked at these bills and said would it impede my ability to teach, and I felt that they do not impede my ability to teach. If teachers are just looking at just teaching our standards, our expectations, there is no problem there as well,” Superintendent Woods said.

Senate Bill 220 was also signed into law, which will require public schools to teach financial literacy classes.

Ross says Richmond and Columbia Counties have teamed up with Junior Achievement Initiative.

“They’ll learn things like balancing their checkbook, planning a budget, managing credit, how to purchase a car, purchase a home, and be able to take their earnings and sustain a family,” Ross said.