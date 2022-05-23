GEORGIA (WRBL)— Election Day is less than 24 hours away. The contentious Republican Primary is in its final hours. Former Senator David Perdue and incumbent Governor Brian Kemp are vying for Georgian’s votes tomorrow, May 24.

This morning, May 23, Kemp held a virtual press conference looking ahead to his rally with Former Vice President Mike Pence. Their “Get Out The Vote” rally is set to start at 6 p.m. in Atlanta.

David Perdue has been backed by Former President Donald Trump throughout this challenge of Kemp. Kemp drew the former president’s wrath when he refused to tip the scales in the wake of Trump’s loss in the Georgia presidential election.

Trump’s Vice President, Pence, is publicly supporting Kemp, headlining tonight’s election-eve campaign.

Perdue says Trump is still in his corner, though the support has been lukewarm as Perdue has trailed by as many as 32 points in recent polls.

Earlier today during a virtual news conference Kemp, who was endorsed by Trump four years ago, walked a fine line when talking about Pence and Trump’s feud ahead of this year’s gubernatorial primaries.

“I’ve had a great relationship with with Mike Pence. I had a great relationship with President Trump. I’ve never said anything bad about him. I don’t plan on doing that. I’m not mad at him. I think he’s just mad at me. And that’s something that I can’t control,” Kemp says. “I think it just shows that, you know, really the Republicans, not only in the state, but around the country, are rallying to the person that can beat Stacey Abrams. I mean, listen, President Trump and Vice President Pence, I will be forever grateful to both of them for all that they did to help the great state of Georgia.”

He circled back around to his main goal; voting in someone to defeat Abrams saying, “I believe I’m the only person that can do that in November.”

