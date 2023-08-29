GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.

The State of Emergency went into effect on Tuesday, and will expire at 11:59pm on Friday, September 8.

The Governor’s order references the expected heavy rainfall and damaging winds that will affect regions across the state as Idalia makes it’s way through.

You can read Executive Order 08.29.23.01 here.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond” said Governor Kemp. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

Resident in the storm’s path are encouraged to consult GEMA/HS’ website regarding storm preparedness before, during and after a hurricane.