Georgia Gov. Kemp issues order barring mask mandates in schools

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has officially signed an order to remove mask mandates in state schools.

He says schools can still encourage masks but just not enforce them.

“Under the new executive order, schools and school districts cannot utilize renewed public health state of emergency authority to require workers or students to wear a face covering while on school campuses.”

“Effective May 31, 2021, through June 15, 2021, this order eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations. Previous executive orders eliminated regulations for camps and sporting events.”

Read the full executive order here.

“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline – and with vaccinations on the rise – Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” said Governor Kemp. “With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.”

The CDC is giving some guidelines following this order. They recommend schools should still have people mask-up until this current academic year is over.

They also say, if a student can’t wear a mask, they should keep social distancing.

“We are seeing a number of respiratory viruses in the winter months circulating as people are getting back to activities. Hand hygiene and masking are preventive measures for these other viruses,” says Dr. Andi Shane, Medical director of infectious disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Doctors say parents should talk with their children about masks, especially for those who are under 12-years-old since they are not eligible for vaccinations.