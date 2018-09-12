Georgia Gov. Deal issues State of Emergency for all 159 counties
(WJBF) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence making landfall this weekend.
Based on the latest 11 a.m. forecast for Hurricane Florence and acting on a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials, Gov. Deal issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia.
“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence,” said Deal. “In light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall, I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas. GEMA/HS continues to lead our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence.”
To read the full order, click here.
