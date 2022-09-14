NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A family outside of Atlanta is facing a challenge with the county they live in after they say code enforcement sent them a notice that several animals they have on their property, including their autistic son’s emotional support goat, have to be removed.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, James and Kimberly Walden say they have nine chickens, two ducks, and a goat on their approximately one acre property. Newton County Code Enforcement said they received a complaint from a neighbor about livestock animals on the property which is zoned for single-family residential.

The Waldens conceded to remove most of the animals, despite their objections to the county’s notice. However, they are protesting the removal of the goat, Leggo. WSB-TV reports that the goat is registered as an Autism Assistance Animal with the U.S. Service Animal Registrar.

“He saves me from Autism,” six-year-old Kayden Walden told WSB-TV.

Kayden’s parents say that their pediatrician recommends Kayden have the relationship with an animal and “they got the goat to continue animal therapy that has been beneficial.”

“When he was diagnosed, he was completely nonverbal, they said he would never speak. He can have a full conversation now,” said Kimberly Walden.

While the animal is registered as an Autism Assistance Animal, the government does not consider it a service animal because the goat does not perform a task that qualifies it to be a service animal. Emotional support animals are not protected under law as strongly as a service animal would be.

Kimberly Walden says it would be “heartbreaking” for her son if Leggo has to be removed from their home.

“His progress would severely be disrupted if that were to take place,” said Walden.

Newton County Code Enforcement provided a statement saying, in part, that they were notified Wednesday that “the animal is a support animal. At the time of the notice, we were not aware that an animal on the property was deemed an emotional support animal.”

Code enforcement says the Waldens have 30 days before a re-inspection, and at that time the situation will be re-evaluated if necessary.