Georgia deputy shot and killed

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) – The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one of its deputies was shot and killed late Sunday night, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Officials said the deputy was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot by one of the suspects in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue between 11 and 11:15 p.m.

One of the suspects, believed to be the shooter, was hit by gunfire and was also taken to a medical center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

“It’s a mix of sorrow, tragedy and horrow, with a lot of work ahead,” said Hall County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Deputies are actively searching for the remaining suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. The Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Gwinnett County Police Department are assisting in the search.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (770) 533-7693.

A spokesperson from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said this shooting is the 42nd officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been called to assist with this year.