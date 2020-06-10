Georgia Democrats race for U.S. Senate seat to challenge Senator David Perdue

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven Democratic hopefuls want your vote to win the highly contested U.S. Senate race to challenge Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in November.

Here are those 7 candidates:

Sarah Riggs Amico

Marckeith Dejesus

James Knox

Tricia Carpenter McCracken

Jon Ossoff

Maya Smith

Teresa Tomlinson

Recent polls show that 3 of the 7 are the top contenders in the race include

Sarah Riggs Amico — who ran with Stacey Abrams in 2018 for Lieutenant Governor,

Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Jon Ossoff, who ran for the 6th district in 2017.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, sat down with the candidates on why they’re running, what sets them apart, and what changes they’d implement.

These Democratic hopefuls want to flip Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

“Access to affordable healthcare for everyone.That means no one should be sick because they were poor or poor because they got sick.””We have to talk about raising minimum wage in this country.”

Sarah Riggs Amico (D) US Senate Candidate

“Ensuring every American has great healthcare, investing in public health, investing in a major clean energy and jobs program are vital and reforming our criminal justice system.” Jon Ossoff (D) US Senate Candidate

“I think people are really concerned about COVID-19 and how the federal system partner with the health care system and the economy, we have a long climb ahead of that.” Teresa Tomlinson (D) US Senate Candidate

The candidates say equality, the economy, and health care are priority points.

“Ensuring every eligible voter has access to the ballot box.” “We are in a moment of economic crisis in this nation, not just structural equity, but there are 40 million out of work.” Sarah Riggs Amico

“I will fight for and champion a new civil rights act and that has to include police reform.”

“I will fight investment, infrastructure, clean energy and public health to create jobs, every American has health care and to prevent coronavirus pandemic from returning.” “One of the things we have to do is to reform our health care system by expanding Medicare to 55” Jon Ossoff

One of these front runners could face Senator David Perdue in the November elections.

“I am Sarah Riggs Amico, Democrat running for US senate, I’m a mom of two little girls, a graduate of two public schools, and a businesswoman who believes in fighting for working people.” Sarah Riggs Amico

“My name is Jon Ossoff, and I am fighting for justice, health and prosperity.” Jon Ossoff

“I am Teresa Tomlinson and I look forward to reforming dysfunction in Washington DC” Teresa Tomlinson

Political experts believe that with 7 contenders for this U.S. Senate Seat, there will likely be a run off unless a candidate secures more than 50 percent of the votes.

If not, the top two candidates will face a run off election on August 11th.

Georgia’s Secretary of State says vote results won’t be released until all precincts are closed.