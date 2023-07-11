AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Cyber Innovation Center celebrated 5 years Monday.

An event was held to highlight the activities, research, education, and programs…as well as resident partners.

The Director of Outreach and Engagement, Todd Gay, spoke to NewsChannel 6, “Augusta University school of computer and cyber sciences is really wanting to focus on research so we are looking to build and expand to a third building in the future and looking forward to putting those researchers in that building with Augusta University school of computer and cyber sciences. So that is part of the future that we are so excited about.”

Georgia’s Cyber Innovation and Training Center is the only one in the country with academics, private industry and government all housed in one building.