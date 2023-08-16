FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (AP) – The clerk of the Fulton County, Georgia, court system has acknowledged accidentally releasing what appeared to be a list of criminal charges against Donald Trump before he was actually indicted.

In a statement released Tuesday, the clerk’s office also sought to deflect blame amid mounting criticism from Republicans who have seized on the blunder to characterize the case as rigged.

County Clerk Che Alexander departs the courtroom of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The statement comes on the heels of confusing comments from the clerk and her office that has fueled speculation about the document published by Reuters Monday afternoon hours before the indictment was handed down charging Trump and 18 allies over efforts to subvert his 2020 election loss