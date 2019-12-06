Georgia city urged to reject migrant children shelter

Honduras immigrant seeking asylum, Carlos Fuentes Maldonado holds his daughter Mia, 1, after they were reunited, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Mia and her 4-year-old sister had been taken to a shelter in Arizona shortly after they had tried to cross the Rio Grande about two months earlier. Their mother, Jennifer Maradiaga, said […]

MARIETTA, Ga. – A Georgia pastor trying to open a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody is getting pushback from people in an Atlanta suburb who call his efforts morally offensive.

Stone Mountain pastor Michell Bryant got zoning board approval to use a former residential drug treatment center in Marietta to house up to 50 unaccompanied migrant children.

Six area residents including a Unitarian minister wrote a letter saying separating children from their caregivers should offend the moral sensibility of every citizen of Marietta. The City Council is set to vote whether to approve the pastor’s request on Dec. 11.