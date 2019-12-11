Georgia city cancels parade amid Confederate flag lawsuit

ALPHARETTA, Ga, – A Georgia city council will no longer sponsor a veterans parade following a lawsuit by a Sons of Confederate Veterans group.

The city barred the group from showing Confederate flags during the event. The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously Monday to stop hosting the Old Soldiers Day parade, which some say has become too divisive.

local veterans group co-sponsors it, but says it can’t manage the parade without the city, which spent $20,000 on the 2019 parade. The Sons of Confederate Veterans is suing in federal court, saying they have a First Amendment right to show the flags.