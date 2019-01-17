Georgia News

Georgia Boy says School Suspended Him for Using Fake Lunch Money

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 05:27 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 05:27 PM EST

MCDONOUGH, Ga (AP) -  A 12-year-old Georgia boy says he was unfairly suspended by school officials after he tried to buy lunch with a $20 bill that turned out to be fake.

Christian Philon and his parents say none of them knew the money was counterfeit until a lunchroom cashier using a marker determined it wasn't real.

They say school administrators punished Christian with 10 days of in-school suspension.

The boy told WSB-TV : "They said, 'You possessed it, so you're going to have to pay for it.'"

Chrisitan's father, Earvin Philon, says he received the fake $20 as change at a fast food restaurant. Not realizing it was a bogus bill, he gave it to his son for lunch money.

A Henry County Schools spokesman did not immediately return phone and email messages Thursday.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center