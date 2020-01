ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s parole board has spared the life of a prisoner hours ahead of his scheduled execution, commuting his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders, 58, had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. Thursday at the state prison in Jackson.

But the State Board of Pardons and Paroles released its decision granting him clemency around 1 p.m.

The board held a closed-door clemency hearing for Meders Wednesday.