Georgia bar exam rescheduled because of coronavirus outbreak

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s Supreme Court announced Friday that it has rescheduled the state bar exam because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Recent law graduates will also be allowed to practice temporarily without a bar license.
The high court said in a news release that the exam that had been set for late July has been postponed until September 9 and 10.
Because of difficulties that delay could cause for recent graduates, the court also adopted a temporary rule to allow them to be provisionally admitted to practice before taking the exam.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Tyson Foods: 4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus
- Georgia Governor Kemp urges Congress to pass additional funding for Paycheck Protection Program
- ‘Goodnight, Mickey!’: Disney’s popular bedtime hotline for kids returns
- San Diego Comic-Con canceled for first time in 50 years
- Clemson University cancels May graduation ceremonies due to virus outbreak