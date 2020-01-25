Georgia authorities: 7 charged in undercover child sex sting

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say an undercover sting operation targeting online sexual predators has led to charges against seven men now accused of trying to solicit sex from minors.
Woodstock police spokeswoman Brittany Page says the men believed they were chatting online with girls under 16, but were really speaking to investigators.
Five men were arrested during attempted meet-ups, including, Jason Bryan Major, Robert Jones, Garrett Hick, Bryan Gomez and Mark Shin.
All five face multiple charges including child exploitation. David Nelson of Gadsden, Ala. was arrested and charged with computer pornography and other crimes.
A seventh man has a warrant out for his arrest.
