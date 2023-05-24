AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Natural disasters in the U.S. have increased significantly over the past few decades.

Over the past five years, the U.S. has experienced an average of 18 billion-dollar climate disasters each year, up from 6.7 billion-dollar disasters per year in the 2000s.

In some parts of the country, residents are more vulnerable to devastating and costly weather events. So, which states are most susceptible to major climate disasters?

According to Forbes Advisor, analyzing data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, Georgia ranks 4th among the states most impacted by billion-dollar climate disasters.

Between 2012 and 2022, Georgia experienced 50 climate disasters that caused $1 billion or more in damage.

Top 5 Most Disaster-Prone States:

Texas: Experienced 84 climate disasters that cost the state roughly $225 billion. Illinois: Experienced 52 climate disasters that cost the state roughly $35 billion. Missouri: Experienced 51 climate disasters that cost the state roughly $15 billion. Virginia (tie): Experienced 50 weather disasters that cost the state approximately $7.5 billion. Georgia (tie): Experienced 50 climate disasters that cost the state around $15 billion.

